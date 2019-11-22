One person has died after a boat collision Friday near Bayou Indigo, the Iberville Sheriff's Office reported.
Chief Deputy Stephen Engolio said one of the boaters died in the incident. The other boater, according to Acadian Ambulance spokesman Justin Cox, was uninjured.
First responders and Iberville Sheriff's Office personnel were on scene Friday evening, along with agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The incident took place about 5:30 p.m., Cox said.
No other details were available Friday evening.