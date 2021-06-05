A vacant apartment fire at 2666 Balis Drive Friday night has been ruled as arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 10 pm and found several separate fires burning throughout the complex, BRFD said.

Damages are estimated to be around $50,000.

+6 In Marque Ann Drive homicide, victim was unarmed, but alleged gunman claims he shot out of fear The young man accused of pulling the trigger in a homicide Thursday on Marque Ann Drive told police he feared for his life during an argument …

Most of the fires were put out before they could spread, officials said. The incident was ruled under control by around 10:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.