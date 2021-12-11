A man suspected of shooting at someone outside a home by Belaire High School before taking off with a getaway driver two months ago was arrested Friday on attempted murder.
BRPD says the victim and a witness identified the gunman from a photo lineup as Darrien Sinegal, 24, of Baton Rouge, and another person as the driver who helped him flee.
According to an affidavit for Sinegal's arrest, officers responded to reports of the shooting on Harco Drive shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Police say the victim told them his cousin had an ongoing dispute with Sinegal.
The affidavit says the victim was standing outside his front door when Sinegal showed up in the driveway and began firing a black semiautomatic handgun at him.
Authorities say the victim ducked inside his for cover and that Sinegal — after firing multiple rounds — ran northbound on Harco Drive and then hopped into a four-door burgundy vehicle waiting for him down the street.
Investigators say they spotted multiple bullet holes in the door of the victim's home and in a vehicle under the carport. They also found numerous bullet casings in the driveway.