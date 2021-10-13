Matthew Mire faces additional criminal charges in East Baton Rouge Parish after detectives filed a new arrest warrant Wednesday detailing more evidence about how he repeatedly opened fire on law enforcement officers during a daylong manhunt for the murder suspect on Saturday.

About 12 hours into the massive multi-parish search effort, a state trooper was found dead inside his squad car around 6 p.m. Saturday, about the same time Mire was shooting at other troopers outside an abandoned house on Hoo Shoo Too Road in the southeast corner of the parish, according to police.

The chase started around 5 a.m. that morning when Mire fired at yet another trooper who tried to pull him over in Prairieville. An ensuing high-speed chase morphed into the manhunt that lasted until after 10 p.m. when Mire was finally taken into custody near Bayou Manchac, largely unharmed.

Mire was initially booked into East Baton Rouge jail on counts of aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer — charges referring to the 5 a.m. attempted traffic stop and chase.

+5 Suspected gunman arrested after daylong manhunt, high-speed chase, consecutive double shootings A gunman who led police on a high-speed chase and daylong, multi-parish manhunt is in custody and unharmed, officials said.

He was rebooked on additional counts Wednesday: illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

His arrest report contains new details about the final stages of the manhunt Saturday evening, when law enforcement finally started zeroing in on where Mire was hiding.

A State Police SWAT team arrived at an abandoned house at 23584 Hoo Shoo Too Road after receiving information that Mire was hiding there, according to the arrest report.

"LSP SWAT drove their Bearcat vehicle down a long driveway to the residence and Mire was waiting under the carport at the front of the residence," troopers wrote in the report.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Mire fired about four rounds and ran inside the house, the report says. He then fired more rounds and ran out the backdoor into a "wooded and swampy area," troopers wrote.

The manhunt continued through the woods, with law enforcement using police helicopters to track Mire.

At one point, troopers observed the man throw an object into Bayou Manchac, according to the report. A dive team later recovered a Smith & Wesson handgun from underwater.

Mire was finally placed in handcuffs sometime after troopers saw him discard the gun, the arrest report says. He did not immediately comply with commands to stop resisting and refused to release his hands, but was successfully restrained after a police dog bit his leg, according to the report.

Authorities confirmed that the recovered firearm had been stolen out of the blue Silverado pickup truck that Mire allegedly stole from a house in French Settlement and drove during his shooting rampage, which began around midnight Friday when he shot two of his neighbors in French Settlement, stole the nearby truck and drove to Prairieville, according to police.

In Prairieville, Mire allegedly ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was typing reports in his patrol car. After killing Gaubert, Mire entered a house less than a mile away and shot two of his relatives, leaving one dead.

+13 It took 15 hours to find Louisiana trooper dead; agency on 'radio silence' during manhunt A Louisiana state trooper was shot to death while typing reports inside his patrol car early Saturday morning in Prairieville, but another 15 …

Officials believe Mire used the stolen gun in both those shootings, according to the new arrest report.

Mire is being held without bond in East Baton Rouge Parish. He also faces charges in Livingston and Ascension parishes in connection with the other two shootings and the alleged ambush of Gaubert.