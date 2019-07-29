Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that was reported Monday morning on Corporate Boulevard after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said authorities responded around 7:25 a.m. to the 5300 block of Corporate after reports of a shooting in the area, which is off College Drive and contains several businesses, hotels and office buildings.
Coppola said the victim arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.
No additional information was immediately available.