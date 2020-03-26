A Baton Rouge man and his mother were arrested in a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on Plank Road, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Keon Jarvis, 19, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His mother, Latoya Jarvis, 35, was booked on obstruction of justice.
On March 19, first responders arrived on scene at the Kangaroo Express gas station on Plank Road after a call came in around 8:45 p.m.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Reginald Jefferson, 21, had a physical altercation inside the convenience store with an unidentified person and the man who would become the second victim.
Jefferson was shot multiple times and died at the scene, McKneely said.
The other victim was chased out of the store by the suspect and found across the street suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.