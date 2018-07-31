A naked man who police believe was impaired crashed a car in a Highland Road parking garage Tuesday night, pinning a woman between two vehicles, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
Investigators believe the man was speeding through the garage, at 3101 Highland Road, when he lost control of the car and hit another vehicle, Coppola said. A woman was pinned between two vehicles and then hospitalized with serious injuries.
The man took of his clothing at some point during the incident, Coppola said.
Police located the man, but he has not been publicly identified yet. Coppola said it is not clear if the man was high on drugs or intoxicated, but investigators believe he was impaired.
Officers continue to investigate.