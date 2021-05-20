A murder suspect wanted in Pointe Coupee Parish took his life Thursday at The Alamo Plaza Motel on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
James "Ray" Jarreau, 57, was holed up at the motel when a Louisiana State Police task force surrounded the building in attempts to arrest him.
According to Pointe Coupee Sheriff René Thibodeaux, once officers began trying to negotiate with him, he killed himself with a rifle.
Jarreau was accused of shooting a 54-year-old woman — believed to be his girlfriend — and a man she was renting his house from, killing her and injuring him.
Thibodeaux said his investigators believe Jarreau fled to Mississippi after the attacks before coming to the motel, where they say he stayed for about two nights.
Jarreau, a Livingston Parish resident, had been wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other charges.