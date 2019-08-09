A man who was originally arrested on immigration counts was discovered to be wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish for sex crimes, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday.
City of Walker police initially arrested Pascual Mas-Xocholij, 40, of Guatemala, on suspicion of an immigration violation Wednesday.
Authorities later discovered he was wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and forcible rape.
Mas-Xocholij was in the custody of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He will face deportation from the U.S. following his release from jail.