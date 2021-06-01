A Baton Rouge man died at the hospital Monday night following a three-car crash on Choctaw Drive, according to police.
Tony Harris, 40, was a passenger in a Honda Accord that failed to yield when turning left from Choctaw onto North Foster Drive, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release.
The Honda had a green light but not a turn arrow. It collided with another vehicle in the intersection, which in turn struck a third vehicle, police said.
Harris, of 1605 N. 29 St., was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Coppola said the investigation is ongoing.