A Baton Rouge laboratory owner has been charged with multiple counts of healthcare-related conspiracy and fraud after a federal strike force found he employed a woman whose nursing license was revoked for making kickback payments.
Last week, a federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment charging lab owner Terry Steven Wilks, Jr., 39, of Greenwell Springs, and former registered nurse Leslie Amanda McHugh, 36, of Riverview, Florida, with conspiracy to defraud the United States and with paying and receiving kickbacks, offering and paying kickbacks, and soliciting and receiving kickbacks.
According to the indictment, Wilks was the owner of Acadian Diagnostic Laboratories, LLC. -- a clinical laboratory based in Baton Rouge that provided diagnostic testing services, including urine drug testing.
The indictment alleges that in 2015, the Florida Board of Nursing revoked McHugh’s nursing license, and in 2016, Medicare excluded her from participation in all federal healthcare programs.
Despite her exclusion and subsequent purported termination from Acadian, investigators say Wilks continued to pay McHugh to refer doctors’ orders and specimens to Acadian for urine drug testing in exchange for kickback payments.
The payments were allegedly made in cash, as well as funneled through a company created by Wilks.
Between August 2017 and April 2018, Wilks and McHugh caused Acadian to submit approximately $549,580 in claims to Medicare and $17,612 in claims to TRICARE for laboratory testing services that were referred by McHugh in exchange for kickback payments.
Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison Travis called the takedown a “team effort” and commended the work of all prosecutors and agencies involved.
Douglas A. Williams, Jr., FBI New Orleans special agent in charge, added: “Today’s indictment sends a clear message to individuals like Terry Wilks and Leslie mcHugh, who engage in kickback schemes which defraud health care programs, that they will be held accountable.
“Mr. Wilks and Ms. McHugh took advantage of a system set up to help patients get much-needed government assistance and instead benefitted themselves.”