A man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing cattle, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Eric Banford, 33, of Ethel turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Friday morning following an investigation by LDAF’s Brand Commission for stealing 11 heads of cattle, according to the department.
Banford received the cattle in fall 2020 at a livestock market but never paid for them.
The department said that the cattle were worth a combined $3,100 or so.
“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said in a press release. “The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”