One person was killed and another injured in a Saturday evening shooting on Melon Court, Baton Rouge police and Emergency Medical Service officials said.

A person was found dead in the 7000 block of Melon Court around 4:50 p.m., Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. Another injured victim fled the scene, Coppola said.

An Emergency Medical Services crew located that victim at a gas station down the street on Greenwell Springs Road, spokesman Nick McDonner said. He said that victim was "stable, but potential to get worse."

Melon Court is a residential street with about two dozen single family home and is located between Winbourne Avenue, Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.

Several officers blocked off the two scenes, which were less than half a mile apart, on Saturday evening, as gas station patrons and residents sat and watched the investigation. A silver car with its driver side door open was in the center of the crime scene tape at the gas station.

Police have not yet released the name of the person killed.