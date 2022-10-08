Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said.
The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
The 28-year-old suffered grave injuries, police said. The 25-year-old's wounds were not life-threatening.
Police are searching for a suspect and motive. Anyone with information can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.