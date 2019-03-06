The Baton Rouge Police Department's next training academy for new recruits is expected to help reduce the agency's longstanding staffing shortage and add diversity to the force.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said Friday that 32 recruits are slated to fill the upcoming academy class, which will start training this month.

He said minorities make up most of the class: 19 of the recruits are black, 10 are white, two Asian and one Hispanic. Four of the 32 are women.

Attracting diverse candidates is especially important for the department, which remains one of the last Louisiana law enforcement agencies still failing to meet the terms of a 1980 federal consent decree aimed at making those agencies more reflective of the populations they serve.

Since his appointment in January 2018, Paul has vowed to meet the requirements, part of an ongoing focus on improving the relationship between residents and law enforcement officers in Louisiana's capital city.

The Baton Rouge police force is more than 10 percent smaller than it should be, with over 70 vacancies out of an allotted 698 officers. That marks a notable increase in vacancies over previous years, though the department has long faced manpower issues, which became especially problematic as homicides and other violent crime rose to historic levels across the parish in 2017.

The 32 new recruits will help fill that gap, but staffing numbers show that recent efforts to recruit and train more officers haven't been able to overcome retirements and resignations. Department leaders are planning to hold another academy for new recruits later this year. They could also offer abbreviated training for incoming officers who have already earned their Peace Officer's Standards and Training certification and have some past law enforcement experience.

Paul said he's also boosting recruiting efforts, including an upcoming advertising campaign. Leaders have long argued that higher starting pay would make it easier to attract officers. Baton Rouge police are significantly underpaid when compared to their counterparts.

The upcoming academy was originally slated for late 2018, but was pushed back so the department's 10 staff members in charge of teaching new recruits could complete procedural justice training in California last month. Procedural justice is a concept gaining popularity among law enforcement agencies that focuses on making sure officers are treating people with respect during their interactions with suspects, for example explaining their actions and avoiding outward displays of judgment or bias.

Baton Rouge police received funding for the training through a Collective Healing grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant was awarded to help the city recover from the events of summer 2016: the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent ambush on law enforcement that killed three officers and wounded three others.