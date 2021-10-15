Two people were injured in a shooting early Friday on the Southern University campus, officials said.
Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
University spokesperson Janene Tate said gunshots were reported in the residential area of campus between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday.
She said two people, who are not students, were injured and taken to the hospital.
University police and Baton Rouge police are investigating the incident.
"There is no active shooter or threat to the campus community," Tate said later Friday morning.