An employee of the LSU Foundation was arrested and fired Tuesday, accused of pretending to be a mother online while distributing explicit photos and messages depicting sex crimes against children.
A later search of the employee's phone uncovered more child porn, as well as photos showing sexual abuse of animals, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies said.
Chase Kojis, who served as the foundation’s facilities coordinator, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 10 felony counts, including counts of pornography involving juveniles, online impersonation, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and sexual abuse of an animal.
According to an affidavit, investigators received a complaint on Sept. 7 submitted by the blogging website Tumblr through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The social media site handed authorities screenshots of text conversations in which a Tumblr user described “sexual acts she [had] done to her children,” the affidavit says.
Detectives subpoenaed the account’s internet provider, Cox Communications, and the IP address was traced back to Kojis' home address on Castle Kirk Drive. A search warrant return from Google showed that the phone number attached to the Tumbler account's email was also the same as Kojis'.
About a week later, Tumblr sent detectives a folder from the account labeled “conversations,” with 401 files depicting chats between the account “msashleysblogg” and several other Tumblr users where they discussed sex crimes against children.
The website also sent detectives an excel spreadsheet with several entries that showed Kojis’ Castle Kirk Drive IP address, as well as an IP address registered to Kojis employer, the LSU Foundation, the affidavit continues.
On Oct. 4, authorities executed a search warrant at Kojis’ home. The affidavit says detectives found a hidden folder on his phone with several images of child pornography and images depicting “sexual abuse of an animal.”
In a statement Tuesday, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III said Kojis, 38, was arrested off-campus by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies earlier that morning.
Due to the "egregiously unacceptable nature" of the charges, Kojis was "immediately terminated" from his post, Ballard said.
The arrest is one of several in recent months to come from a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Last week, Antonio Felipe Belda, a pediatric cardiologist at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, was arrested on more than a hundred counts of pornography involving juveniles and 30 counts of video voyeurism after authorities found hundreds of explicit images and videos on his laptop and phone.
An affidavit for Belda, 37, said detectives first learned of his activities after receiving a complaint from Google submitted through the NCMEC.
After investigating, authorities discovered several images online and subsequently subpoenaed Google and AT&T, which gave them enough information to link the photos to Belda's home address.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the doctor's home and discovered hundreds of additional images stored on his electronic devices.
Belda was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Following his arrest, OLOL spokeswoman Alexandra Deiro Stubbs said he was "immediately terminated" with no further patient or staff contact.