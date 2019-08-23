A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the intentional burning of a vehicle on Frey Street, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.
On Thursday firefighters arrived at the 5500 block of Frey Street where they found a red Toyota SUV on fire, Monte said. A fire department investigator arrived to examine the cause of the fire and, after speaking to witnesses, determined Kemon Hilton, 19, was behind the incident and arrested him.
Hilton was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of simple arson.
Booking documents for Hilton reveal he confessed to investigators he set the fire following a personal argument.