police stock (copy)
Buy Now
Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots near the Movie Tavern at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs on Saturday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Around 9:00 p.m., deputies got reports of a possible drive-by shooting. They canvassed the parking lot and were not able to find any shell casings, bullets or impact areas, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 to report additional details, the release said.

One shot during argument in Livingston Parish; he's expected to survive, suspect in custody

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments