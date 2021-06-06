Multiple people reported hearing gunshots near the Movie Tavern at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs on Saturday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Around 9:00 p.m., deputies got reports of a possible drive-by shooting. They canvassed the parking lot and were not able to find any shell casings, bullets or impact areas, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a news release.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 to report additional details, the release said.