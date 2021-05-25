Two people were injured in a shooting at a Baton Rouge IHOP Tuesday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Update: One of the victims has died, and the suspects' car was found on fire nearby. Click here to read the latest details.
The shooting happened around noon at the restaurant on Siegen Lane, near Honore Lane, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, but she said a person ran out of the restaurant after being shot.
One person was brought to the hospital in critical condition, an EMS spokesman said. Another person suffered gunshot injures and was in stable condition.
It appears the shooting occurred behind the building near a back door.
A security guard for this shopping center said he arrived to work not long after the shooting occurred. He said it was not a typical day on the job — mostly he deals with panhandlers in the parking lot and other minor issues.
This is a developing story.