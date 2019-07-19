Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Taylor Johnson, one of the longest serving judges in the state of Louisiana, has announced her retirement set for next month.

With her announcement, Johnson becomes the fifth judge in East Baton Rouge parish retiring early from the bench this year.

Johnson has held her seat on the juvenile bench in the capital city for 25 years. Her retirement is effective Aug. 1, though her full term would not have expired until the end of 2020.

A fourth 19th Judicial District Court judge, Mike Caldwell, is retiring early Longtime state District Judge Mike Caldwell is retiring effective Nov. 1, making him the fourth jurist on the Baton Rouge-based 19th Judicial …

“We have a come a long way with this court since I came here in 1994," Johnson said. "We’ve accomplished a lot. We’ve put a lot of things in place, I feel like we are at a good place for me to leave.”

The Secretary of State's office has called for a special election to fill her seat, that will fall in line with elections this fall. A primary will be held Oct. 12 and the general election will be Nov. 16.

At least one candidate has expressed their intention to run for the seat, attorney Niles Haymer who has represented many youth going through juvenile court system.

Johnson follows four other judges who announced their retirement from the 19th Judicial District court this year.