Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Christian Chatman, 21, 4132 S.W. Leeward Drive, Lee's Summit, Missouri, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
- Walter Dixon, 31, 9178 Hampton Road, Wakefield, Louisiana, first-offense DWI and driving left of center.