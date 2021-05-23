The body of a female who was shot to death was found Sunday morning in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch in the 2200 block of Kaufman Street, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police were dispatched to the scene at about 2:15 a.m.
The motive and suspect or suspects are unknown at this time, as is the identity of the female victim, Baton Rouge Police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's violent crimes division at (225) 389-4869 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
This is a developing story.