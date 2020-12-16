DONALDSONVILLE — A 24-year-old man was killed late Tuesday night in a shooting in Donaldsonville, Ascension authorities said.
Deputies found Rhyeme Stevenson dead in 700 block of Sixth Street in Donaldsonville shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies were responding to reports of shots fired in the area of St. Vincent and Sixth streets, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.
Stevenson is from Donaldsonville.
Deputies said they had no information about a possible suspect Wednesday.
