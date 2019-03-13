A Mississippi man died Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of I-110 South.
Bradley Woodson, 47, of Maben, Mississippi, died from injuries sustained when he was ejected from his vehicle, McKneely said.
Woodson was driving and lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, which struck a metal guard rail and caused him to be ejected. McKneely said the passenger was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.