Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Daidrian Ellis, 31, 11993 La. 4, Chatman, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Emmanuele Gildersleeve, 39, 3413 South Galvez St., New Orleans, first-offense DWI.
- Lionel Harris, 60, 5107 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Makalia Richardson, 25, 2502 Cambroone St., New Orleans, first-offense DWI, red light violation, driver's license suspended or revoked and insurance required.