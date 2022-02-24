A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate-12 in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Charles Headspeth, 48, of Greensburg was traveling westbound on I-12 near L.A. Hwy 445 around 4:30 p.m. when the accident occurred, according to investigators.
For reasons still under investigation, Headspeth's 2013 International ProStar hauling a dump trailer traveled to the left off of the roadway and struck a cable barrier system.
The vehicle caught fire quickly after impact and became engulfed in flames, according to investigators.
Officials pronounced Headspeth dead at the scene. Investigators could not tell if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.