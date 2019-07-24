A Livingston man who received more than $42,000 in federal disaster assistance for a home he didn't own at the time of the 2016 flood has pleaded guilty in U.S. Middle District Court to fraud and theft charges.
Ervin Payne Jr., 44, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to fraud, admitting he wasn't the owner of the residence when it flooded in 2016 and had submitted false applications for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said in a statement Wednesday.
Payne, who received $42,365 in FEMA funds, faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine and a period of supervised release, Fremin said.