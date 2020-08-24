A correctional officer at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, the state penitentiary in St. Gabriel, was arrested Monday, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the state Department of Corrections said.
The arrest came after department investigators turned their findings over to the Iberville Sheriff's Office.
Deshunta Miller, 21, of Baker surrendered to the Sheriff's Office on Monday and was booked into the Iberville Parish jail on a count of malfeasance in office for sexual conduct prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, the department said in a statement.
Miller holds the rank of sergeant, and has been a correctional officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since November 12, 2019. She is a probationary employee, the department said.