After a man was taken into police custody and later arrested in a shooting Thursday that left a woman in critical condition, detectives also linked him to an earlier June homicide at Tim's Food Mart on North Ardenwood Drive.
In the latter case, Deontre Phillip, 20, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle sometime after midnight on June 12, but police said the shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Ardenwood Drive.
Christopher Golmond, 21, was arrested Thursday in both shootings.
Golmond was taken into custody after the shooting Thursday, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Monet Drive. He was seen placing the female victim into a vehicle and departing the area, police said. The victim later arrived at a local hospital.
Police did not say how detectives solved the case or what evidence links Golmond to the North Ardenwood shooting. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said only that detectives collected evidence "through investigative work" to support Golmond's arrest in that case.
He faces counts of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting Thursday and first-degree murder in the June homicide.
BRPD homicide detectives have been inundated with new cases in recent months as the city's murder rate spiked earlier this year and has remained elevated. Experts and local officials believe the increased violence is connected to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has upended normal life, leaving people unemployed and children out of school.