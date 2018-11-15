A third person has died after a quadruple shooting Wednesday night on Gus Young Avenue, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting late Wednesday, and two others were taken to the hospital for injuries, police said. However, Coppola confirmed about 3 p.m. today that a third person died.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue just after 9:30 p.m., Baton Rouge police previously said.

The men killed Wednesday night have been identified as 42-year-old Johnell Davis and 39-year-old Berman Hudson. The man who died Wednesday was identified as 38-year-old Willie Kinchen.

Can't see video below? Click here.

At the scene late Wednesday, a body could be seen on the ground in the parking lot of the Ragusa Deli and Meat Market, a convenience store on Gus Young Avenue. The body was in between two parked cars. Some onlookers said they had seen another body inside one of the parked vehicles, but it was not clearly visible.

Police had both directions of traffic on Gus Young Avenue shut down and cordoned off businesses along the block.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

+5 'I thought it was fireworks at first': Two dead after shooting on Gus Young in BR Three people were killed and another injured after a quadruple shooting late Wednesday on Gus Young Avenue, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman …