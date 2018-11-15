BR.doublefatalityshooting.111618_TS_644
Crime scene tape is seen early Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 near where a body was on the ground in the parking lot of the Ragusa Deli and Meat Market in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue. Law enforcement has identified one of the victims after two people were shot and killed late Wednesday on Gus Young Avenue, said East Baton Rouge Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz. Johnell Davis, 42, was found dead at the scene along with an unidentified 39-year-old man, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Two other men were taken to a local hospital and treated for gunshot injuries.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

A third person has died after a quadruple shooting Wednesday night on Gus Young Avenue, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting late Wednesday, and two others were taken to the hospital for injuries, police said. However, Coppola confirmed about 3 p.m. today that a third person died.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue just after 9:30 p.m., Baton Rouge police previously said.

The men killed Wednesday night have been identified as 42-year-old Johnell Davis and 39-year-old Berman Hudson. The man who died Wednesday was identified as 38-year-old Willie Kinchen.

At the scene late Wednesday, a body could be seen on the ground in the parking lot of the Ragusa Deli and Meat Market, a convenience store on Gus Young Avenue. The body was in between two parked cars. Some onlookers said they had seen another body inside one of the parked vehicles, but it was not clearly visible.

Police had both directions of traffic on Gus Young Avenue shut down and cordoned off businesses along the block.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

