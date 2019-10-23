One person was rushed to the hospital around noon Wednesday after a reported shooting on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the victim was being treated for gunshot injuries.
Crews responded to the intersection of Scenic Highway and Madison Avenue, which is about a block west of Interstate 110. Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting.
Madison Preparatory Academy, located nearby, was placed on lockdown following the incident. The lockdown was lifted around 1:45 p.m., according to a school employee.
No additional information was immediately available.