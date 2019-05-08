A bill that would change how Baton Rouge Police officers are promoted by including a discretionary component to the historically seniority-based system has moved forward in the Louisiana legislature.

The bill, HB 438, would allow BRPD leaders to consider other qualifications when reviewing the top five most senior candidates eligible to fill a vacancy, like an interview or test scores. Currently, the promotional process for most positions at the capital city's police department — as well as other city police departments across the state — relies only on departmental seniority.

State Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat, proposed the bill with the support of Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

"I think this a great bill you have, Rep. James," said Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, also a Baton Rouge Democrat, at the House Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs Committee meeting Wednesday morning. "It allows the chief to look at a number of employees for promotion."

And while the committee voted to move the measure forward Wednesday, a representative for the Baton Rouge Union of Police fiercely opposed to the bill in its entirety. Statewide union members, as well as police officers and firefighters, also expressed opposition.

"This legislation does way too many things, it's way too problematic," said Chris Stewart, a former BRPD officer and union representative, who spoke on behalf of the Baton Rouge Union of Police Wednesday. "This is going to affect people's careers and livelihoods."

He said he was also worried about the precedent it could set statewide for police and fire departments, which all operate under state civil service law to govern hiring and promotions.

However, a representative from the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association, a statewide organization for black police officers, offered support for the bill.

“We are totally for the changes in the promotional process because over time we’ve seen a lack of a more professional promotional process that has caused our department to deteriorate," said Walter Griffin, the first vice president for the capital chapter of the Magnolia State Peace Officers, and a BRPD homicide detective.