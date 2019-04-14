A white pickup truck crashed into a power pole in Baton Rouge late Saturday night, trapping the driver in the truck and starting a fire at a nearby home, according to fire department officials.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a news release that after the truck hit the pole a power surge caused a fire at a home close to the accident.
First-responders then noticed smoke coming from a nearby home. Four people fled for safety from the home as firefighters called for more help to battle that blaze.
At the crash scene, firefighters had to wait to rescue the driver because live power lines rested on the truck. After Entergy workers cut power to lines, the driver was rescued and taken to an area hospital.
The extent of his injuries is unknown, BRFD said.
More details to come.