A man listed as a candidate for Central school board was arrested after the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said he solicited nude photos from a 15-year-old using Snapchat.
According to an affidavit, a woman contacted EBRSO and told detectives that her 15-year-old daughter had been messaging with Joshua Schopp, 20, over the phone app. The woman said that, when the messages became sexual in nature, the victim told Schopp she was 15 years old, not 17 as she had previously stated.
After learning the victim's true age, Schopp continued to request nude photos from her and sent her partially nude photos and a video of himself, the affidavit says. The victim recorded the video and messages using her mother's phone and gave the information to detectives.
Authorities obtained a search warrant of Schopp's home. During the search, deputies collected clothing that matched what Schopp was wearing in the video he sent the victim, the affidavit said. Schopp was arrested and brought to EBRSO headquarters for questioning.
The Secretary of State's confirmed that a Joshua Schopp is registered as running for Central School board District 1. The address Schopp provided when he filed for the seat matches the address in arresting documents.
Schopp faces one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.