A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a model townhouse that was supposed to be vacant caught fire while he was in it, Baton Rouge fire officials said Tuesday night.
A release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said they are not sure why the man was in the model townhouse at the time of the fire, but most of his body was burned because of the blaze and was taken to a nearby hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
The unoccupied townhouse, used as a model for potential buyers, in the 5700 block of Government Street was also severely damaged at a loss of $120,000, according to fire officials.
Firefighters received a call about the blaze just before 8 p.m. and sent six units to contain the fire in nearly 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and those with information are urged to call 225-354-1419.