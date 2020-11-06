A teenager has been arrested after Baton Rouge police determined he was involved in an attempted armed robbery where his accomplice was shot and killed by one of the people they were trying to rob.
The juvenile, whose name is not being released, was arrested on first-degree murder and other counts even though he's not accused of killing his accomplice. Louisiana's felony murder rule allows prosecutors to pursue murder charges when someone dies during the commission of another felony offense, even if the defendant in question didn't directly cause the death.
Marcus Hayes Jr., 20, and his 16-year-old accomplice were attempting to rob a home at 994 West McKinley Street in Old South Baton Rouge when one of the intended victims shot Hayes, who later died from his injuries.
The juvenile was also injured in gunfire and located sometime later on Charles Street in north Baton Rouge, according to police.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said investigators believe the shooting was justified under the circumstances, but arrested the juvenile for his role in the attempted robbery that turned fatal.
There were six people inside the house that the two suspects were trying to rob, police said. Two of those people were also injured in gunfire, though it's unclear who shot them. Everyone wounded survived their injuries except Hayes.
The 16-year-old suspect was booked into the East Baton Rouge juvenile detention center on the following counts: one count of first-degree murder and six counts each of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.