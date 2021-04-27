A narcotics detective has resigned from the Baton Rouge Police Department months after he was arrested for buying stolen property, allegations that prompted him to accuse his colleagues of even more serious misconduct.

Jeremiah Ardoin announced his resignation Tuesday, leaving his job amid an ongoing corruption probe that was launched after he issued allegations against other detectives.

"I cannot continue to successfully serve the Baton Rouge community while in a work environment where I must constantly watch my back in fear of retaliation," he wrote in a resignation letter Tuesday.

After receiving a misdemeanor summons in December, Ardoin wrote a memo to the chief alleging widespread misconduct within the BRPD narcotics division, including at the leadership level. Weeks later, investigators arrested another detective, Jason Acree, who was accused of stealing marijuana seized as evidence and giving the drugs to his friend. He was booked into jail on possession with intent to distribute and malfeasance in office.

Alleged corruption in BRPD narcotics unit includes stolen drugs, illegal searches, planted evidence After a Baton Rouge police officer was accused of purchasing stolen electronics several weeks ago, he sat down and drafted a memo alleging wid…

In addition to accusing Acree of stealing drugs from the evidence room, the memo claimed that narcotics officers routinely stopped and searched Black people without probable cause, planted drugs on suspects and coerced prostitutes into setting up drug dealers.

Not long after Acree was arrested, four narcotics supervisors were transferred to street patrols, effectively cutting the division in half, removing its leadership and suspending normal operations.

Ardoin wrote in the memo that supervisors sometimes participated in the misconduct and actively tried to cover it up.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

His attorney, Ron Haley, said in a statement Tuesday that Ardoin will continue to fight for justice. The resignation letter ends with a commendation of certain members of the police force.

"The Baton Rouge Police Department is full of some of the best officers and detectives in the nation who work hard to protect the men and women of this city," he said.

Convincing prostitutes to set up drug deals: The story of BRPD and its 'troll rips' When a friend texted Christopher Gregoire asking for some weed, he agreed to smoke with her and arrived at her Baton Rouge hotel room about 20…

Ardoin had served with the department for a dozen years before resigning this week. His decision to resign came before the chief had issued a disciplinary ruling, though termination was a likely outcome since he was accused of violating criminal law.

He and Acree had both been on administrative leave since their arrests, which prompted East Baton Rouge prosecutors to dismiss over 100 pending drug cases that centered on testimony from the disgraced officers.

The sheer number of dropped charges also raised questions about whether some detectives were focusing on achieving a high volume of low-level drug arrests, rather than conducting large-scale narcotics trafficking investigations and bringing charges against the small group of dealers running the show.

Chief Murphy Paul said earlier this month he assigned investigators to conduct a complete audit of all narcotics division operations. He said some changes are on the horizon but declined to elaborate.