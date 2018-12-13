A 7-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on North Ardenwood Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Baton Rouge police responded to the 600 block of North Ardenwood Drive around 7:20 a.m. to reports of a child shot. The 7-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, Coppola said.
The extent of his injuries were unknown early Thursday, Coppola said. The investigation is ongoing.
No further details are available.
This story will be updated.