Lawyers for Cynthia Perkins, a Livingston Parish woman accused with her ex-husband of a slew of sex crimes, asked a judge to delay her imminent trial so her attorneys can have more time to weigh evidence received from prosecutors this week that could help her defense.
Defense Attorney James Spokes said in court documents filed Friday that prosecutors recently gave Perkins' counsel a recording of an interview between a Louisiana Bureau of Investigations agent and two teachers who allegedly knew Perkins.
Statements by one of the teachers in that recording were "unquestionably exculpatory," Spokes argued in the document — something he said prosecutors in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office didn't disclose in discovery.
The former teacher and her ex-spouse, Dennis Perkins, face 150 felony charges alleging rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and tainting pastries that kids later ate at the school where Perkins taught.
Dennis Perkins was a high-ranking deputy in the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at the time the crimes allegedly occurred. He is set to go to trial in May.