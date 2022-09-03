A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
When police arrived, Oliver Jones, 62, barricaded himself inside his home and began to shoot at officers.
BRPD's Special Response Team was called to the scene and was able to arrest Jones without further incident, McKneely said.
Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.