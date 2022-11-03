Authorities confiscated a large amount of drugs from a man after he was arrested for a shooting that killed 17-year-old Terran Fobb on Oswego Street in June, Baton Rouge police said.
Khalil Henderson, 19, was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
On June 6, officers were dispatched just after 12 p.m. to the 3000 block of Oswego Street, where they found Fobb dead of multiple gunshot wounds, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
At the time of his arrest, McKneely said, Henderson had 372 grams of methamphetamines, 2½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun and an undisclosed amount of money.