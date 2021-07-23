For the aging Tigerland apartment complex, it was a familiar scene: A resident lay dying on the pavement outside his front door, blood seeping into the doormat while police collected shell casings and interviewed neighbors.

The Friday morning homicide marks the latest act of deadly gun violence at the Sandpiper apartments in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue in Baton Rouge. After a 2019 double homicide and a fatal police shooting last year, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney declared the property a nuisance and pushed the owner to bolster security measures.

The owner agreed to add new surveillance cameras, which presumably captured the most recent shooting — the sixth Baton Rouge homicide this week alone as the murder rate remains at an unprecedented high.

+2 Tigerland apartment units declared a nuisance; owner says whole area 'needs to be condemned' An aging Tigerland apartment complex plagued with violence — including an October double homicide and the fatal police shooting of a domestic …

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots around 10 a.m. Friday. Some of the tenants awoke to the sound in terror and prayed for safety, once again shaken by the violence that keeps showing up on their doorstep.

"I wasn't about to go outside," said one woman, who lives next door to the victim. She emerged hours after the shooting when another neighbor knocked on her door. Then she walked slowly outside and sat on a nearby staircase, smoking a cigarette and staring at the large pool of blood just feet from her front door.

"He was wearing that hat this morning," she said sadly, pointing to a black baseball cap laying in the parking lot.

She said the victim lived alone. Police have yet to release his identity pending family notification.

Detectives placed several evidence markers in the parking lot.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, already intimately familiar with the property and its violent reputation, showed up and spoke with investigators. He said the owner could end up back in court — especially if it turns out there are problems with the new surveillance cameras.

Police kill fugitive at crime-plagued Tigerland complex; manager says 'building cursed' Baton Rouge police officers shot and killed a fugitive while trying to take him into custody at a Tigerland apartment complex overnight, offic…

The Friday shooting happened right outside unit No. 3. The unit next door was the scene of a fatal police shooting last year. Standing in the entry of unit No. 2, Baton Rouge police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who pointed a gun at officers. He was facing arrest after allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a machete.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The police shooting came several months after two people were shot to death in unit No. 1.

When Moore asked a judge to declare the property a legal nuisance, he cited the rampant crime on the premises, including 195 calls for police service since 2016. Those calls include batteries and a reported rape as well as drug activity, shots fired and the recent homicides, according to the petition. The building is relatively small, with 14 units, and visibly rundown on the outside.

The neighbor of the latest homicide victim said she wants to move because the violence is too much.

The landlord, for his part, has acknowledged the challenges of balancing compassion for his tenants, who are often destitute and living on the edge, with weeding out potential criminals. He bemoaned his position during a court hearing last year about the nuisance declaration.

The Sandpiper complex is toward the back of the Tigerland area, where many buildings have deteriorated over the past few decades as LSU students pass them up in favor of newer complexes outside the neighborhood. Meanwhile, crime and violence have risen and landlords have become less discerning in picking tenants.

+18 In-depth look at Tigerland today: Bars still big with LSU students despite concerns about crime It was 1971 and the sun was rising over Tigerland. Large apartment complexes springing up offered LSU students what newspaper ads described as…

The Sandpiper apartments property manager, who spoke with an Advocate reporter after the police shooting last year, said something needs to change. And yet, she added, everyone needs a place to live. She declined to say more after the Friday homicide.

"I think this building is cursed," she said last year. "The number of people I've seen die from overdoses and shootings since I've lived here … you wouldn't believe."

State law allows a court to order nuisance properties to shut down for up to five years. The judge can also require owners to take other reasonable steps to fix the nuisance without closing the premises.

It remains to be seen whether this latest homicide will be the final straw for the Sandpiper apartments.