BAKER — A child walking home and an adult with the child were struck and injured on Dyer Road near Plank Road at about 8 p.m. Thursday night, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The child was transported by air to the hospital, and the woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said.
A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said both the child and the adult were conscious and talking, as they were taken to the hospital.
The extent of their injuries was not clear at 9 p.m. Thursday.