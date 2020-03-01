Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect who escaped a hospital wearing only a gown and slippers and later barricaded himself in a north Baton Rouge home, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, officials said.

Cecil Williams, 20, had walked out of Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center around 3 a.m. Sunday before traveling to a home in the 2200 block of Pocahontas Street where he holed up for nearly four hours, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

After leaving the hospital, a relative called the sheriff's office saying Williams was at the home near Scenic Highway, prompting a large law enforcement response that saw SWAT officers surround the home late Sunday morning, said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Officers shot chemical irritants into the home, forcing Williams to peacefully surrender, Hicks said, adding that no one was injured during the encounter.

Negotiators had tried to contact Williams over a loudspeaker but didn't get a response from him, she said. Relatives and even one of Williams' past counselors had been trying to convince him to come out and surrender.

"Our main concern was getting him back into custody and ensuring the public's safety," Hicks said.

Police arrested Williams last week after they say he mugged and shot a man in the back on Feb. 19.

After shooting the person, Williams and another person who was also arrested — Zephrone Benoit, 22 — put the victim in the trunk of a car they stole and left the victim in the 4300 block of Choctaw Drive before driving away, according to an arrest warrant.

Williams and Benoit were booked into the parish jail on suspicion of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Williams was brought to the hospital on Friday after saying he had trouble breathing, police say.

Deputies assigned to watch jail inmates are required to stay in the room with them, Hicks said, but it was unclear how Williams was able to leave.

Williams was set to leave the hospital and return to the parish jail before he escaped.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office placed the deputy who had been guarding Williams at the hospital on administrative leave, pending an investigation whether he followed department procedures while watching Williams, Hicks said.

The sheriff's office declined to name the deputy.

Authorities plan to bring Williams back to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison following the standoff, Hicks said. His bond was $400,000. It's unclear whether that bond will be increased now that he faces a simple escape count.