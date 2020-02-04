One person has been injured in a shooting outside the Louisiana Culinary Institute on Airline Highway late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said a man was transported to the hospital from that location with serious injuries.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Airline Highway and Arnold Lane, which is between Coursey and Bluebonnet boulevards. Authorities later confirmed it was outside the Louisiana Culinary Institute.
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.