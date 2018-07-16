A man was hospitalized with injuries accidentally shooting himself in the leg Monday evening in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, authorities said.
An East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman said one person was brought to the hospital from the scene near the intersection of Shiloh Street and Maplewood Drive.
The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the man shot himself in the leg by accident and his injuries were not considered life threatening.