Police have arrested a suspect in the recent shooting deaths of three homeless people, with officials announcing at a news conference Thursday that a man who lived near the crime scenes had confessed to killing members of an "overlooked and vulnerable" community.
While an arrest has been made, significant questions remain. Police don't have a motive for the killings and it's not known whether the victims were killed at random or specifically targeted — either for being homeless or for some other reason.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Jeremy Anderson, 29, of 150 South 17th Street, was arrested Wednesday night after officers received information from someone who had heard Anderson confess to the most-recent killing. Investigators then linked Anderson to two earlier killings.
Anderson was in Parish Prison on Thursday, facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
The first two shootings occurred Dec. 13 when Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found dead beneath the North Boulevard overpass, huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart less than a block from Anderson's home. Then, on Dec. 27, Tony Williams, 50, was found dead on the front porch of a vacant home in the 100 block of 18th Street near Convention Street. The site is a few hundred feet from Anderson's home.
The three were killed in an area where many of Baton Rouge's homeless residents congregate because of its proximity to several shelters and other service providers. Police said they weren't sure whether Anderson knew the victims.
It appears the three victims were shot at close range while sleeping, though authorities have declined to confirm that detail. All three died from gunshot wounds to the head.
Police said the killings were similar enough to prompt a warning that homeless residents take extra precautions and avoid sleeping outside whenever possible. They also threw additional investigative resources at solving the crimes, creating a task force involving several local and state law enforcement agencies.
According to the witness, who contacted police Wednesday, Anderson had a 9 mm handgun. A probable cause report filed Thursday said the gun's ammunition was "consistent with the ballistic evidence collected" at the scene where Williams was found dead. Video surveillance from nearby businesses showed a man walk up to the home on Convention Street before running from the scene a short time later, police noted in the arrest report.
Paul said detectives executed a search warrant at Anderson's home and seized evidence linking him to the crimes, but he didn't disclose what that evidence was.
When officers brought Anderson in for questioning, he "made incriminating statements that placed him at the crime scene," Paul said. A second arrest report indicates Anderson, while giving a statement to detectives, confessed to killing Fowler and Corcoran.
Anderson has a scant criminal history in East Baton Rouge; criminal records show relatively minor offenses several years ago. He's been convicted of two misdemeanors: illegal carrying of weapons in 2013 after officers found him with a stolen gun, and simple battery the following year after his arrest on domestic abuse counts.
In Thursday’s press conference, city leaders praised the investigative efforts of BRPD detectives and other law enforcement, and thanked the community for contributing to the case.
“We cannot solve crime without the community’s help,” Paul said. “We can stop the next crime from happening.”
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome highlighted the plight of the homeless population in the parish.
“The case is particularly tragic because the victims were part of a community which is often overlooked and vulnerable,” Broome said. “It is our duty to protect our homeless, and I want to emphasize our commitment to continue to work with community partners to transition homeless individuals into shelter and permanent housing.”
Broome said her office and BRPD are focusing on solutions to curb violence in the city, including reassigning special police units, using data and technology to fight crime and rolling out another police academy. She added that long-term solutions, such as addressing concentrated poverty and bringing greater access to healthcare, are crucial goals to ensure prosperity for all citizens in the parish.
The latest killings have prompted homeless service providers in the area to expand their capacity and alert people living on the streets about the dangers of sleeping outside — a situation Michael Acaldo with the nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul said remains a problem, even with the recent murders possibly solved. He also said the robust response from local law enforcement was heartening for those who run shelters and work with the homeless population every day.
“It just showed a commitment to life — to all lives in tour community — and it enabled homeless providers like St. Vincent de Paul the opportunity to communicate to those we are so blessed to serve,” he said. “We were able to get the word out. We were able to shelter and house people who would otherwise have been outside."
Acaldo reiterated the aim of all shelters, which is to provide a road to permanent housing for those facing the challenges of homelessness.
Last January, volunteers counted more than 350 homeless people across the Baton Rouge area after fanning out across the city to check places like libraries and encampments where the homeless often congregate. Though it’s a rough estimate that is sent to the Louisiana Housing Corporation, it gives an insight into homeless rates and factors compounding their struggles.
Volunteers noted that 76 people they counted last January had a mental illness, 82 suffered from substance abuse and 57 had a physical disability.