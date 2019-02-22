A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of gospel singer Marshall Larks, Baton Rouge Police announced Friday.

The juvenile was booked Friday into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for first-degree murder, police said in a news release. Larks, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

Larks’ body was found Sunday in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Road across from the construction site for The Elysian II apartment complex. A passerby discovered his body around 9 a.m.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman L’Jean McKneely Jr. said Larks was found without his belongings and a vehicle was stolen in the encounter. It was later recovered elsewhere, and Larks’ family said the theft led them to suspect a carjacking because Larks had been driving the stolen vehicle.

Family members said Larks grew up in the Spanish Town Road neighborhood where his body was found and still knew people in the area, creating further disbelief about his death. His older brother, Anthony Hall, said Larks was not involved in drugs, alcohol or other shady dealings.

Larks was well-known among local church communities, recognized for his flashy style, enduring faith and strong character. He got his start as a singer at age 5 when he joined the choir at Little Rising Sun Baptist Church on South 16th Street, and recently sang as a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association’s choir, family said.

In March, Larks sang “I Can Only Imagine” at the funeral of LSU football legend Billy Cannon, who was a friend of the family.

Family members said while his singing drew attention, his best quality was his loving heart. Larks, until recently, lived with his mother and aging grandparents, helping to care for his grandmother and grandfather until their deaths.

“My brother was a loving person. If you’re having a bad day, before you leave, he would make you smile," said Hall. "He just had that type of personality. … He was loved by so many people.”

McKneely said a motive in the killing was still unclear and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. He said the teen was brought in for questioning in the shooting, and when he requested a lawyer police booked him in the case.

The spokesman said evidence pointed police to the accused but declined to say what exactly led police to suspect the teen. He said the teen was “quite possibly” also responsible for the vehicle theft in the case, but no counts have not been brought yet.

McKneely said detectives “feel that we have our guy” at this time and do not believe there is more than one suspect in the shooting death.