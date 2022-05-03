Multiple people were shot and injured on North 39th Street, Baton Rouge Police said, and Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services took five people to nearby hospitals.
BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said injuries to those wounded were not life threatening. The shooting happened the 2100 block of North 39th St., near Fairfields Avenue, he said.
Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said EMS took five people to the hospital around 6 p.m., but that it was possible more people were injured and took themselves to the hospital later.
The shooting happened several blocks from the house where a stray bullet killed 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. several weeks ago.